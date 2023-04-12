Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan steal the show at birthday party of Mukesh Ambani’s son

DUBAI – Political hostilities between Pakistan and India continue unabated but the rival nations collaborated at times as Indians are huge fans of Pakistani music.

Lately, Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was spotted performing at the birthday party of Indian business magnate Anant Ambani in Dubai. Several high-profile guests also attended the event while the venue was adorned with striking lights and fluorescent; guests also enjoyed the extravagant feast.

The Zaroori Tha crooner mesmerized fans with his performance while Atif too enthralled the audience including birthday boy Anant Ambani who attended the event with fiancé Radhika Merchant.

Among a gleaming line up, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also took the stage for a spectacular performance in celebration of Anant Ambani's birthday 💫🎼 #RahatFatehAliKhan #AnantAmbani (📸: Khaleej Times) pic.twitter.com/VLX8fh9mnj — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) April 11, 2023

The evening started when Rahat Fateh rocked with a dazzling entrance Rahat with his song Teri Meri from Bollywood while guests cheered every moment.

Besides the guests, social media users too enjoyed his performance and the clips have gone viral on social media.

Atif Aslam too rocked the event with his songs Tere Sang Yaara and Jeena Jeena, and bits of other songs.

Atif Aslam recently put on quite the show with a live performance at Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations in Dubai 🎶🎂 #AtifAslam #AnantAmbani (📸: YT//Gajab Khabre) pic.twitter.com/PUDpYGFm2W — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) April 11, 2023

Billionaire heir to the fortune of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani also arranged fireworks for the event.