Adam Khan Wazir Wana

District South Waziristan Upper, athletic competitions were organized to promote healthy recreational activities, in which more than 300 local people participated. The most unique competition of the event was organized for special children to give importance to them as an integral part of our society and to highlight the negative effects of polio.

In this event of athletics competitions, races, long jump, discus throw and botching games for special children were organized and the local people added to the fun of the event by performing a traditional dance (Attan). The players participated in the event with full enthusiasm and displayed excellent sportsmanship.

The organization of this event in South Waziristan Upper has been very helpful in promoting healthy activities and reducing negative trends, providing opportunities for young talent to advance and projecting the region’s positive image and peaceful conditions to the world.