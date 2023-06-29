The Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) contingent returned home on Tuesday day after winning 80 medals at the World Games in Berlin.

The contingent had 87 athletes, including 33 females and 54 males, who gave inspiring performances and bagged 11 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze medals, according to the final count confirmed by the SOP media manager Asif Azeem on Tuesday.

Pakistan competed in 11 different sports disciplines over nine exhilarating days starting from June 17 till the closing ceremony on June 25.

The Games featured more than 6,500 athletes from 176 countries, all giving the message of empowerment for differently-abled individuals.

The Pakistani athletes not only made the country proud but also won the hearts of spectators and supporters from other countries.

“We have the final results and the medal count now, it is a huge achievement by our athletes,” said Azeem.

“We had to wait for the final decision by the jury, and mostly at the games there are appeals on the final results, too, so the medal counts change. But 80 medals in total and 11 gold medals is a big deal. All the athletes, coaches and volunteers worked hard with all their hearts for four years so that this contingent can participate in the Games.

“A huge credit goes to SOP chairperson Ronak Lakhani because she has been working tirelessly, and her team as well. She thanked the athletes and their families who regularly brought the players to the training, even during the Ramadan, no matter what the circumstances were. This is a collective effort.”

The contingent arrived at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports, where their families came to receive them and celebrate their achievements.

The players and officials were showered with rose petals, and garlands were given to them.“I thank Allah for the excellent performance of our athletes in the World Games. For this event, our preparations were going on for the last four years. The role of their unified partners, and especially the coaches, was instrumental. With their tireless work and excellent training, the players have reached this point today. I also congratulate the parents of the players who have helped the children,” said Lakhani, who was also the Head of the Delegation in Berlin.

SOP Advisor Yasmin Haider said: “The World Games were the biggest event in the world in terms of special athletes and volunteers, in which the best teams of the world participated, but the enthusiasm of our athletes was visible. As the representatives of Pakistan in Berlin, they not only impressed the athletes of all the countries with their message of love and peace, but they also impressed the organising committee of the World Games. We will take all possible steps to continue this journey of success in the future as well.”

The athletes, including gold medallists powerlifter Saifullah Solangi, cyclist Usman Qamar, javelin thrower Umair Kayani, shuttlers Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan, sprinter Muhammad Luqman, cyclist Zainab Ali Raza and sprinter Sana who was also the torchbearer at the opening ceremony, all praised the SOP and said that it was an honour for them to participate at the Games and win laurels for the country.—Agencies