Ather Saleem promoted as Rear Admiral

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Commodore, Ather Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Ather Saleem was commissioned in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. During his illustrious career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His important Command appointment has been Commanding the PN Establishment PNS KARSAZ.

Whereas, his distinguished Staff appointments include General Manager Ship Rebuild & Construction, Fleet Marine Engineering Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, General Manager (Tech) MTC and Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi. Presently, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem is serving as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Maintenance) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University Islamabad. Rear Admiral Ather Saleem also holds Masters Degree in Defence System Engineering from UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).—INP