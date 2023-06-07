ATH serves show-cause notices to protesting GHA leadership

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad administration Tuesday while taking action against protesting staff of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has served show-cause notices to the leaders. ATH spokesperson while talking to the media stated that the hospital administration made multiple attempts to negotiate with the strikers, but they were unsuccessful.

Earlier, GHA had sent a request for a meeting to the CEO, which was accepted, and then the CEO’s secretary informed the GHA through a letter that they should first end the strike, and then the board would allocate time for negotiations.