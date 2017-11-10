ATH to be made a modern hospital

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The BoG meeting was held at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad. The newly appointed members Amir Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer of Shaheen Air International Ltd, Junaid Mushtaq Qureshi, Chief Finance Officer/Director (Finance and Account), Ahmed Siraj, a Chartered Accountant, attended the meeting with other members of the Board including Dr Asim, and Najeeb Abbasi.

Chairman BoG addressed the employees of the institution and said that this BoG is constituted of very respected and worthy members of the community. I am lucky and honoured to be a part of this BoG. As Chairman of the Board, I am there to help the Board in my humble capacity to streamline and improve upon the existing facilities of this great institution. Our aim is to work together to make this institution a model and modern hospital that should cater to the needs and requirements of the local population. Collectively we will take steps and measures to completely eradicate corruption and nepotism and in future, there will be zero-tolerance for corruption.

The chairman BoG, Major General (R) Dr Asif Ali Khan belongs to Abbottabad, and is a noted cardiovascular surgeon and former commandant of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC). He said that the Board has already set its priorities for making Ayub Medical College as the best learning institution and improving quality of services at the Ayub Teaching Hospital. ‘We are at the stage of life where I wanted to contribute as much as I can do for the betterment of the people. Being the son of the soil, it will be my happiness If I can be of any help for them,’ remarked the Retired Cardiac Surgeon.