City Reporter

Jamiat Ulema Pakistan’s President Pir Ejaz Ahmed Hashmi on Saturday lauded the verdict of anti-terrorism court for convicting the accused of Zainab murder case.

In a statement, he said the quick decision had increased the confidence of public on the national institutions and judiciary.

He suggested the government and the parliament to amend laws for openly hanging criminals of such type of offenses so that no one could dare to repeat the same in future.