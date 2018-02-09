ATCs are meant for speedy trials

A Haripur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) announced its verdict in Mashal Khan lynching case on Wednesday, handing one person to death sentences, five persons multiple terms of life imprisonment while 25 others jail sentences. The family of Mashal Khan is not totally satisfied with the judgment as ATC also exonerated twenty six others. We expect steps will be taken to address reservations of the aggrieved family in a short span of time as the case has already consumed sufficient time.

It was on the broad day light of April 13 last year that a group of people including students and staff of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan lynched and shot dead Mashal Khan, a student of Mass Communication, on mere charges of blasphemy which later proved to be wrong by the JIT. The horrendous incident indeed shocked and aggrieved the entire nation. Though many culprits usually involved in heinous crimes somehow manage to escape the crime scene but in this particular case due to pressure developed by wide media coverage, majority of the accused people were arrested within a few days of incident. However, it is still surprising as to what took the anti-terrorism court nine to ten months to decide the case when all the evidences were available on its table. We understand that in such cases where all proofs are available the aggrieved families should be delivered justice promptly, and the anti-terror or special courts should hear the case on a daily basis without going for prolonged adjournments. Also under relevant rules, the anti-terror courts are required to decide cases within ninety days and any delay in disposal is violation of law. Early and strict punishment in such cases is also imperative to discourage happening of such sorts of crimes in future. In such sensitive cases, the judges are also often threatened but while it is the responsibility of provincial governments to provide full security cover to them, the judges need to bring the butchers having no respect for humanity to accountability at the earliest. We will rather suggest that the identity of judges sitting in special courts, tribunals or anti-terror courts should be kept secret so that they could discharge their responsibilities without any fear. As the case of Kasur tragedy is also being heard in anti-terrorism court and the forensic evidences are available, we expect that justice will be done and the culprit will be given strict punishment without any further waste of time.

