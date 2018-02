Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday summoned the petitioner, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the murder case lodged against Nawaz Sharif and others on Saturday.

The case was lodged after protesters were killed during the opposition’s 2014 Islamabad sit-in.

Qureshi was sent the summons for February 26. The police have submitted a report to the court pleading for the dismissal of the case due to lack of evidence.