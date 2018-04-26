ATC summons Imran on May 4

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday deferred judgment on an acquittal plea submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to attacking security officials and state property during the 2014 sit-in.

Furthermore, the court ordered Imran to appear in person at the next hearing fixed for May 4 and warned that his absence may lead to the court issuing an arrest warrant.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand was scheduled to announce the verdict on Wednesday on the application filed under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) after hearing arguments from PTI chief’s counsel Dr Babar Awan and Special Public Prosecutor Chaudhry Shafqaat. However, shortly after the court proceedings began, Awan submitted an exemption plea for Imran.

Meanwhile, when SSP Junejo arrived for the hearing, the court administration informed him that his presence was not required during Wednesday’s hearing. A baffled Junejo said he had been asked to reach court immediately by the legal branch. “I left in the middle of an active investigation,” he added. When questioned, the legal branch stated that no call had been made to the police official.

Political leaders and over a hundred workers and supporters of the PTI and the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) were booked in the cases. The workers, who were arrested, were later released on bail.

On August 31, 2014, in an attempt to topple the PML-N government, the PTI and the PAT workers had marched on parliament and the PM House while clashing with policemen on the way.—INP