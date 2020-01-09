ATC summons Hafiz Saeed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An Anti-Terrorism Court has summoned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed to record his closing statement on Friday after it wrapped up the trial of two terror financing cases against him. Trials of both the cases against the JuD leader wrapped up on Thursday. The cases, heard by ATC judge Malik Arshad Bhutt, were registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) over charges of accumulating illegal funding. Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattu represented the state in the case where statements of 23 witnesses were recorded. On December 11, 2019, Saeed and four other JuD leaders were indicted by the court, six months after they were booked for offences pertaining to terror financing.