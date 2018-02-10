ATC sets Feb 12 for framing charges against suspected killer of Zainab

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court on Saturday provided a copy of a charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of Kasur’s seven-year-old Zainab to the prime suspect and set Feb 12 for his indictment.

ATC judge Sajjad Ahmed formally commenced trial of the suspected rapist and murderer of the minor girl inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

A deputy prosecutor said the trial court will conduct the hearing of the case on day-to-day basis. A prosecution team comprising four prosecutors will plead the case on behalf of the state, he added.

The prosecutor said the ATC judge would frame charges against the accused on Monday (Feb 12)

The court had ordered jail trial in the case following a request by the provincial government in this regard.

A day earlier, the ATC granted 14-day judicial remand of the suspect after police produced him before it after expiry of 16-day physical remand.

The police also submitted a charge-sheet in the case.

The ATC judge had initially granted 14-day physical remand of the accused at the request of the police for interrogation in the Zainab rape and murder case.

Later, his remand was extended for three more days after he was nominated in seven other similar cases.

Zainab was abducted on January 04 from Kasur’s Kot Road area. Five days after her disappearance, she was found raped, dead and buried in a garbage dump on Jan 09.

The grisly rape and murder of the minor outraged the country, sparking violent protests in Kasur city.

The suspect was arrested after hectic efforts by almost all law enforcement and spy agencies. A large number of suspects were interrogated and their DNA tests were carried out to find the culprit.

