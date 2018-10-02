ATC sentences two to 21 years each in Sindh Secretariat attack case

KARACHI : An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday found two men guilty of involvement in the Sindh Secretariat attack.

During the hearing, the Rangers prosecutor apprised the court that the two primary accused Nasir Khajji and Faheem Mirchi had admitted to being trained in Indian city Faridabad.

The accused were sentenced to 21 years each under the Explosive Substances Act and Sindh Arms Act 2013.

After Khajji and Mirchi were arrested in 2016, explosive materials and arms were recovered from their possession.

Further, the Rangers prosecutor said the two men had been taken to India by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s Javaid and Ajmal Pahari. The Sindh Secretariat was attacked in 1995.

Share on: WhatsApp