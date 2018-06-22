ATC sends warden killer on 14 day judicial remand

Rawalpindi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent a man on 14 day judicial remand involved in killing of a traffic warden and a pedestrian on June 13.

According to details, as hearing started, the police investigation officer asked the court for giving further physical remand on completion of his six day remand.

Raja Raid, who was arrested by the police in connection with a double murder case, was produced before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 2 Special Judge Salman Baig by Waris Khan Police amid tight security.

The Traffic Warden Sahid Sarwar and another pedestrian Nisar Ahmed were killed by Raja when the traffic police stopped him for violating traffic rules at committee chowk.—APP