ATC sends 7 accused to jail in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday sent the seven accused persons in the high profile Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case to jail after rejecting their bail applications.

The ATC rejected the bail pleas of Akbar Malah, Muhammad Anar, Faisal Mehmood, Khair Muhammad, Imran Kazmi, Raees Abbas Zaidi, and Shakeel Feroze.

Last year, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh along with other police officials had been booked for allegedly killing four men, including South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town on Jan 13.

On July 11, 2018, the ATC granted bail to Anwar against a surety of Rs 1 million.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court turned down a petition by Anwar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar rejected the former cop’s plea. “We cannot strike his name off the ECL,” asserted the top judge. He also expressed displeasure over the provision of facilities to the accused and asked how was he acquitted? It is pertinent to mention here that Anwar retired from police service on Jan 1.—INP

