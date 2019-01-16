ATC seeks reply from FIA

Reduction in Musharraf’s frozen bank accounts

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday sought a reply from the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) special prosecutor as to how there was a significant reduction in the amounts in the frozen bank accounts of former president retired General Pervez Musharraf.

In a previous hearing of the Benazir Bhutto murder case on December 15, the court had issued arrest warrants for FIA special prosecutor Khwaja Imtiaz and FIA Station House Officer (SHO) Azmat Mahmood for failing to appear in court and not providing details of Musharraf’s assets. They were again summoned on January 15 (Tuesday). The duo, who were present in the court on Tuesday, apologised to judge Muhammad Asghar Khan for their absence in previous court proceedings. Subsequently, their arrest warrants were cancelled.

The special prosecutor provided details of Musharraf’s farmhouse, five plots and eight bank accounts to the court.

Judge Khan expressed displeasure at a significant reduction in the amounts in the frozen bank accounts of Musharraf — the main accused in the Benazir murder case as per a challan submitted by the FIA in 2013. The FIA in its four-point charge sheet had accused Musharraf of hatching a conspiracy, in connection with the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

