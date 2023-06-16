ATC rejects Police request for physical remand of eight PTI female activists

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court on Friday rejected the Police request for physical remand of eight PTI female activists arrested in the Jinnah House attack case on May 9.

ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan sent the women on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, another anti-terrorism court dismissed the post-arrest bail applications of 12 PTI leaders including former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case related to the attack on Shadman police station.

ATC judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict after hearing applications of 34 accused on Friday. He granted bail to 22 co-accused in the case.