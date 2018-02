Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday rejected the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan seeking exemption from appearance in PTV and parliament attack case.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand conducted initial hearing over Khan’s petition.

PTI chief’s lawyer had filed a plea in the court which had requested to grant exemption to Imran Khan before the next hearing and continue trial through his representative.—TNS