Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday recorded statements of witness doctors against accused in Baldia factory tragedy case. Hearing of Baldia factory tragedy case held at anti-terrorism court at Central prison in Karachi. MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui, Rehman Bholla, Zubair Charia and other accused were produced before the court. Summoning other witnesses in the case the court adjourned the hearing till May 30.—INP

