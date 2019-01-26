ATC orders prosecution to present witnesses

Staff Reporter

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday expressed displeasure over the absence of witnesses during hearing of two cases pertaining to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder’s provocative remarks and attacks on media houses. “The prosecution and investigation officer will be penalised if witnesses do not appear in court on the next hearing,” warned the ATC judge, adding that the penalty to be paid by them would be deposited into the dams fund. The hearing of the cases was adjourned till Feb 9. Former MQM-P convener Farooq Sattar and other accused nominated in the cases appeared in the court. In Nov 2018, the ATC indicted Sattar, Amir Khan, Qamar Mansoor, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and others in the cases.

