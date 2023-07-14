An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this year.

In early March, the former premier had been booked by the capital’s Ramna police in two cases accusing him of leading mobs to the FJC and the IHC as he appeared for hearings there.

He had been booked in a separate case by the Golra police station for creating unrest outside the FJC when he went there on March 18 in the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing on Thursday, Imran’s legal team had requested an exemption from the hearing for their client, to which ATC judge

Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain remarked that he must appear in court.

Imran’s counsel, Advocate Sardar Masroof informed the court that his client had to appear in the Lahore High Court today, due to which he would not be able to come to Islamabad.

Issuing bailable arrest warrants for Imran, the court did the same for PTI leaders Farrukh Habib, Senator Shibli Faraz and Imran’s nephew Hassaan Niazi in the case of allegedly attacking the FJC.