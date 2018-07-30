ATC grants police physical remand of PTI MPA-elect

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday granted police five-day physical remand of Pakista Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara and others invloved in alleged aerial firing and torture of policemen.

Abbas would be able to take oath under the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act 2012 whereby an investigation team is liable to bring him to the assembly.

Abbas, who won election in PP-161 constituency on PTI ticket, surrendered himself in after the Supreme Court ordered his arrest over aerial firing and torture of policemen.

