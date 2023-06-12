ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan’s sister in Jinnah House attack case

ISLAMABAD – The anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Monday accepted the bail application of the PTI chairman’s sister Aleema Khan and granted her interim bail till June 27, this month.

The anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore held a hearing on the bail application of Chairman PTI’s sister Aleema Khan. Aleema Khan filed a bail application in Lahore ATC through the mediation of Rana Mudassar Umar Advocate in the case of an attack on Jinnah House in Police Station Sarwar Road.

The petition took the position that the police were illegally involved in the case, and presence at Jinnah House does not prove any crime, Aleema Khan took the position that they prevented people from entering Jinnah House.

The petition further stated that wanting to join the investigation, but fearing that the police will arrest her, Aleema Khan requested the court to order her release on bail.

The court granted interim bail to Aleema Khan till June 27 and sought the case record from the police while Aleema Khan was also ordered to submit a surety bond of one lakh rupees.