ATC grants 14-day remand of Zainab’s killer

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday granted investigators a 14-day physical remand of Zainab Amin’s suspected murderer.

The 23-year-old Imran Ali, who was arrested by police on Tuesday, was produced before Judge Sajjad Ahmed. The suspect, whose face was covered when he arrived at the court, was surrounded by officials of Punjab Elite Police Force.

State prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo had originally requested the court for a 15-day physical remand so that investigators could interrogate the suspect, believed to be a serial murderer and rapist, about his alleged involvement in other similar cases.

Imran Ali was produced before the court in a tight security. The handcuffed accused, wearing gray-shirt and trouser, was brought to the court, with his face covered with a black cloth. More than 50 police officials were deputed with the accused as no one was allowed to go near him. Briefing the court about the initial investigation, Wattoo said that police had learned that the suspect used to lure children by promising to buy them sweets.