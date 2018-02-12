ATC frames charges against prime suspect in Zainab rape, murder case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday indicted prime suspect Imran Ali in the rape and murder case of Kasur’s seven-year-old Zainab.

ATC judge Sajjad Ahmed read out charges against the suspected rapist and murderer of the minor girl inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The Supreme Court on Saturday disposed of a suo motu case pertaining to the rape and murder of little Zainab and directed the trial court to decide the case within seven days.

Headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the three-judge bench heard the case at the apex court’s Lahore registry.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan apprised the three member bench that a charge-sheet against accused Imran Ali had been submitted in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

He directed the ATC to conclude the case within seven days in compliance with the Lahore High Court verdict in this regard.

