ATC exempts Imran Khan from attending hearing

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) exempted Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan from appearing in court for the hearing of PTV and Parliament attack case on Thursday.

ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi heard the case. The lawyers have filed an exemption from hearing plea for Imran Khan and other suspects in the case.

The court while approving the petitions adjourned the hearing till indefinite period.

The judge remarked that the next date for the hearing will be announced later.

On Aug 31, 2014, anti-government protestors from PTI and PAT clashed with police while marching towards the Parliament and Prime Minister House.

The clash resulted in the deaths of three participants of the sit-ins. Hundreds, including demonstrators and police officials were wounded.

The transmission of PTV News and PTV World was cut off for almost half an hour before the Pakistan Army cleared the building. —INP

