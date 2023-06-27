An anti-terrorism court on Monday denied the police physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Shehryar Afridi in the case related to attacks on GHQ during the May 9 violence that erupted following the arrest of PTI supremo Imran Khan.

Under tight security, Mr. Shehryar Afridi was presented before ATC Judge Hamid Hussain, who presided over the hearing of both the police’s remand plea and the PTI leader’s bail plea.

During the proceedings, the ATC judge dismissed the police’s plea for physical remand and ordered the authorities to produce Shehryar Afridi in court on July 10, upon completion of his judicial remand.

Additionally, the court will hear the bail plea on July 3.—INP