ATC declares Shireen Mazari innocent in 2014 Dharna cases

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared Shireen Mazari innocent in all four cases related to the attack on the Pakistan Television (PTV) and then SSP Islamabad (Operations) Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 PTI Dharna in the federal capital.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand was hearing the cases against PTI leaders and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri when dismissed the terrorism charges against Mazari and ordered return of surety bond worth Rs100,000 to her in all cases.

The judge also extended bail of four senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) including Arif Alvi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood.

Talking to media after court proceedings, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi deplored incorporation of terrorism charges in the cases filed against the political leaders. He said the prosecution failed to produce video record or photographs about the PTI leaders attacking the PTV.

To a question, he said the PML-N’s claim of restoring justice is an attempt to paralyze the judiciary.

Earlier on Nov 14, the ATC had granted bail to Imran Khan after he surrendered before the court.

