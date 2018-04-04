ATC declares Rizvi, others POs

TLYRA takes to Lahore streets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri, Moulana Inayat Ullah, Sheikh Azhar and others proclaimed offenders over their no-show in Faizabad sit-in case.

During the hearing of the case, Aabpara police told the court that efforts were afoot to arrest the accused.

The ATC had earlier issued arrest warrants for Rizvi and other accused. Arrest warrants for Rizvi and other accused were issued in 14 out of 26 cases registered against them.

Of them nine were issued by ATC whereas five by a civil court.

On the previous hearing, ATC had declared TLP chief Khadim Rizvi and his aide Afzal Qadri absconders in Faizabad sit-in case and directed police to arrest both.

The Faizabad sit-in—which began in November, 2017—had severely crippled routine-life activities in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It lasted for three weeks and ended after a failed operation by the government, including a deal brokered by the army between the state and protesters.

Mean while, the members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah have once again taken to the streets protesting the government’s failure to fulfil their demands which were part of the negotiation deal that helped end the 21-day Faizabad sit-in last year.

Lahore’s Mall Road has been taken over by members of TLYRA, causing severe inconvenience to civilians. Last year, TLYRA chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi laid siege to the federal capital protesting against an amendment in the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat clause – explained by the government as a ‘clerical’ error. The demonstration ended after a negotiation document was signed between the government and protestors placing the issue to rest.

The deal struck between protestors and the government involved resignation and removal of the law minister who proposed the changes, release of all TLYRA workers and supports who were arrested during the Faizabad sit-in time period, and all cases pending against the TLYRA to be disposed.

Earlier, Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri announced that if the negotiations weren’t respected and if the government fails to fulfill their part of the deal, then by April 4, the party may announce a country-wide protest in multiple cities.

Due to the sitting protest, Lahore’s Lower Mall and Circular Road are swamped with traffic which has resulted in severe discomfort and difficulty for residents of the city.