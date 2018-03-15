ATC declares ex-SHO PO in kidnapping case

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) declared former Station House Officer (SHO) Shoaib Shooter a Proclaimed Offender in a kidnapping case here Wednesday.

The ATC declared former SHO Shoaib Shooter an absconder during the hearing for a kidnapping-for-ransom case. The investigation officer for the case told the Court that Shoaib demanded Rs 600,000 as ransom after kidnapping a Karachi resident named Sharif.

However, the accused did not release Sharif despite having collected the said ransom. Shoaib is regarded as a close aide of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, who himself has gone into hiding after a JIT team held him responsible for a staged encounter of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The Sindh High Court is already hearing a petition requesting action for missing Sharif. After issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for Shoaib Shooter, the Court adjourned the hearing till April 8.

Earlier, the Supreme Court sought an in-camera briefing from Inspector General (IG) Sindh regarding former SSP Rao Anwar who has not yet been traced by Law enforcement agencies.

The three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ordered an in-camera briefing of the Islamabad Airport CCTV footage at the Karachi Registry on March 16.

Anwar is wanted for the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an alleged staged encounter. The Bench questioned whether Anwar is under political shelter.