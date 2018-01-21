ATC confiscates Musharraf’s surety bonds

Our Correspondent

Rawalpindi

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, on Saturday, confiscated the surety bonds submitted for the former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and initiated proceedings against the surety givers after the ‘proclaimed offender’ failed to appear before court in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Musharraf has already been declared an absconder by the ATC over non-appearance before the court. He was named a suspect in the murder by the plaintiff.

The court resumed the hearings in the trial against the former president, and expressed annoyance over the failure of the defendant to submit the details of his assets to the court.

Ordering to confiscate two surety bonds of Rs1 million each by the former military ruler, the court adjourned the hearing until February 20.

At a previous hearing, the ATC had given Musharraf’s surety givers Nazir Ahmed and Mumtaz Hussain a final warning with regards to submitting to the court details regarding the assets of the former president.

The court had also issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency in this regard.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had challenged a decision of an anti-terrorism court in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, demanding capital punishment for all those accused, including Musharraf last year.