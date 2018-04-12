ATC awards death sentence to rapist on three counts

Swat

Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) Malakand awarded three counts of death sentence to one Jumaraz who was convicted of rape and killing of five years old Madeha Tariq in Besham area of District shangla.

The court imposed Rs.6 lacs fine on prime suspect over committing unnatural act with a juvenile. The verdict was announced at anti-terrorism court Gul kada Swat under tight security. Jumaraz has to pay 2 lacs as compensation to the bereaved family. According to Senior public prosecutor Saeed Naeem, on June 21 last year hard-hearted Jumaraz spotted five years old Madeha who was on her way to a nearby store for buying some sweets.—APP