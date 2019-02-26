ATC awards 14 days judicial remand of accused

F-8 Katchery firing

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted 14 days judicial remand of 15 accused of a firing incident in F-8 Katchery on Saturday.

According to details, the Police produced the Challan of alleged accused against whom a case has been registered under terrorism clauses.

The ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi after listening to the arguments ordered to send the accused to jail for 14 days on remand.

The accused included Nasir, Saqib, Atif, Masood, Kashif, Afzal Farooqi, Azam, Sajid, Mohammad Zafran, Adnan Ali and others were involved in an firing incident in F-8 Katchery on Saturday morning over rivalry.

Police had registered a case against them and also confiscated the weapons as well as vehicles after apprehending them.—APP

