ATC announces verdict of murder case after five years

Two convicts have been sentenced to death for two counts by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi for abducting and murdering a 15-year-old boy.

The ATC conducted the hearing of an abduction and murder case of a 15-year-old boy. The nominated persons, Qari Abdul Majeed and Qari Ahsan were found guilty of murdering the kidnapped boy in light of the evidence.

The convicts have been sentenced to death for two counts by the court while orders were also issued to seize their properties.

During the previous hearings, the father of the slain boy told the court that his son had been abducted five years ago on June 26, 2016, and the kidnappers demanded Rs700,000 ransom for releasing him.

He had said that Rs400,000 had been paid as ransom to the criminals but his son was murdered.

The abduction and murder case of the slain boy had been registered at the Brigade police station.