ATC allows Dr Asim to travel abroad for treatment

KARACHI:The anti-terrorism court (ATC) has allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for medical treatment for the next fifteen days. The accused has also been directed to submit surety bonds worth six million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Asim had requested the court to allow him to go abroad for medical treatment and grant exemption from appearance between 20th January and 20th February.

On December 28, the interior ministry issued a notification removing Dr Asim Hussain’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former petroleum minister had travelled abroad for medical treatment earlier this year, but had returned within the time period stipulated by the court.

