ATC adjourns online blasphemous content case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad Monday resumed the hearing of a case pertaining to posting and sharing blasphemous content on the social media sites directed the prosecution for completion of evidences as soon as possible to expedite the case proceedings.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the prosecution requested for adjournment as the witness deputy director FIA who reportedly recorded the statements of accused in such case was not present in the case due to some reasons.

The court accepted the request and summoned for such witness in the next date of hearing.

More than nineteen witnesses had so far been testified in the case and most probably the case will be concluded after the testimony of such witnesses.

The case is in the court as the FIA registered an FIR No 07/2017 under sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298, 298-A, 298-B, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Sec 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, (PECA), 2016, and Sections 6(f), 7(h), 8 & 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997 against the accused Nasir Ahmed and others for sharing blasphemous content over social media. The court was adjourned till January 18.—APP

