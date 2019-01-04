ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday, resuming the hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Barrister Fahad Malik, directed the defense to complete the arguments in the case to expedite the proceedings.

The ATC Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi heard the case whereas the defense counsel urged the court for adjournment due to the strike of the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA).

The ATC judge at the request of the defense counsel adjourned the hearing till January 9.

Three accused had been indicted in the case including Arshad Mehmood, Nouman Khokhar and Raja Hashim. The Shalimar police had booked accused Arshad Mehmood, Nouman Khokhar and others after Fahad Malik was gunned down in F-10/3 in the early hours of August 15, 2016. It is worth mentioning that trial of such case is being carried out on daily basis after the notice of chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.—APP

