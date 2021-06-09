ATC acquits Sattar, Waseem, others in hate speech case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted MuttahidaQaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in 21 cases registered under hate speech case charges.

Last week, an anti-terrorism court had reserved its verdict on the acquittal pleas filed by MQM-P leaders.

Ex-MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar and MQM-P leaders Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Qamar Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Salman Mujahid and others had been booked overacting as facilitators in hate speeches done by MQM founder in August 2016.

The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) had indicted MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Rehan Hashmi, Qamar Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, MehfoozYar Khan, Jawed Rahim, Amjadullah and others, while the accused pleaded innocent and refused to accept the charge sheet.

Later, the decision was challenged by the MQM-P leaders and acquittal pleas were filed by them in the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that MuttahidaQaumi Movement (MQM) founder had been charged by the police along with other party leaders over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

MuttahidaQaumi Movement (MQM) leader had appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech, which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in Karachi.