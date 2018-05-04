ATC acquits Imran Khan in SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case

ISLAMABAD : The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday acquitted Imran Khan in SSP Asmatullah Junejo Case due to lack of evidence against him.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of Anti-terrorism Court accepted the acquittal plea of Imran Khan as SSP Junejo had not directly accused him and there was also lack of evidence against Imran Khan. Imran Khan was present in the courtroom while the judgment was read out.

Cases were registered against Imran Khan and Tahir ul Qadri in the sit-in of 2014 which included PTV Attack case, Parliament attack case and SSP Asmatullah Junejo Torture case.

Talking to the media persons outside courtroom after the decision, Imran Khan said he is happy over the court decision and vowed to stop the misuse of anti-terrorism laws when his government comes to power.

“Such democratic governments are worse than military dictatorships,” he asserted.

Imran Khan made his political opponent Nawaz Sharif the centre of his talk and said that the former PM has lost his mental balance and should have himself examined by a psychiatrist. He said that voting for Imran was voting for the institutions which was a good thing.

He further said that Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab and Asif Zardari in Sindh have overseen extra-judicial killings with impunity.

The PTI chairperson also criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah, Abid Sher Ali, Javed Latif, Khawaja Asif and Tallal Chaudry for their anti-women remarks.

“A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister was made to apologise instantly when he made anti-women remarks,” Imran shared.

Imran also called out Nawaz’s daughter Maryam for being a false champion of women’s rights. Commenting on the recent issue on women, he said that N-League has never given respect to women. He said that they targeted Benazir and Nusrat Bhutto in the past and now they are at it again about which Maryam Nawaz does nothing.

The PTI chairperson claimed the Sharifs did not even spare Pakistan Peoples Party’s Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The ATC had reserved its verdict on the acquittal plea after hearing arguments over the on April 10.

The PTI chief had not appeared in court at the last hearing despite a summons.

The 2014 violence

The PTI chief and other party leaders are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then-SSP operations and violating the loudspeakers act.

Two ATCs are hearing the total of four cases against the party leaders in Islamabad.

The PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders were booked after they marched towards the Parliament and PM House during the 2014 sit-in, in an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government after the Model Town incident and over alleged rigging in the 2013 General Elections.

The other cases were lodged after PTI and PAT workers ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and thrashed Junejo during clashes with police.

Orignally published by INP