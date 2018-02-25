ATC acquits 12 over lack of evidences in Kasur child abuse case

LAHORE : An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here Saturday acquitted 12 men in one of the 29 cases registered in the Kasur child sexual abuse scandal that surfaced in 2015

The men who were accused of raping a teenager in Kasur were released due to a “lack of evidence”. The prosecution had produced 16 witnesses against the accused during the course of the proceedings.

Details of the child abuse ring were reported by local media in 2015, with some reports saying that 280 children were molested by a gang, which also made around 400 videos of the children, later using them to blackmail families and receiving money from them.

Police had registered a total of 34 cases regarding the Kasur child abuse scandal. However, a joint investigation team had dismissed five cases as fake. So far, the ATC has announced its verdict in 24 cases.

Last year, ATC courts had acquitted 11 people that had been nominated in separate cases of the scandal, with four being released in August and seven in September.

Earlier this month, an ATC had awarded life sentence to three people that were nominated in one of the cases regarding the scandal. The three convicts were also slapped with a fine of Rs500,000 each.

