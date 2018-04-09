ATC accepts Jhangir Tareen’s bail in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday order Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen to submit Rs 1 lac in fine in the PTV attack case.

According to details, the PTI leader appeared before ATC judge Kausar Abbas in the PTV attack case. Accepting his interim bail, the court ordered Tareen to submit Rs 1 lac for the release.

The hearing of the case has been delayed till April 16.

Talking to media outside the court, Tareen denied meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar. Cases against PTI leaders, including chairman Imran Khan, were registered during its anti-government sit-in of 2014 for inflammatory speech, SSP’s torture and attacks on PTV and Parliament building.

