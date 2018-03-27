ATC accepts Imran’s exemption plea in SSP torture case

ISLAMABAD : An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on Tuesday accepted the exemption plea of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in SSP torture case.

The presided over by judge Shahrukh Arjumand. Imran Khan’s lawyer Shahid Naseem Gondal appeared before the court and requested exemption from hearing for his client.

The judge while approving his request to grant exemption from personal appearance adjourned the hearing till April 10.

The case was registered against Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Tahirul Qadri and others for torturing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo and five other police officers. Arrest warrants had also been issued against the two leaders.

The incident occurred on Sep 1, 2014 during a sit-in in Islamabad by PTI and PAT against alleged rigging in the 2013 elections and the Model Town tragedy. The protest lasted for record 104 days.

The police officers were beaten up by the protesters on Constitution Avenue as they stormed the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the precincts of the Parliament.

Orignally published by INP