Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on Tuesday accepted the exemption plea of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in SSP torture case.

The presided over by judge Shahrukh Arjumand. Imran Khan’s lawyer Shahid Naseem Gondal appeared before the court and requested exemption from hearing for his client.

The judge while approving his request to grant exemption from personal appearance adjourned the hearing till April 10.—INP