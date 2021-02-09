‘ATATURK-XI 2021’ – Pakistan, Turkey joint military drill begins in Tarbela

By
News desk
-
0
247

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Turkey on Tuesday commenced a three-week-long joint military exercise called “ATATURK-XI 2021” involving special forces in northwestern Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was held at the Special Service headquarters in Tarbela, Khyber Pakhtunkwa (K-P).

Turkish Special Forces and troops of Pakistani Army’s elite Special Services Group are taking part in the drill.

The military exercise includes, counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue and free fall operations.

“The joint military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation,” a statement issued by the ISPR said.

Ankara and Islamabad have amplified defense and military cooperation in recent years.

In July 2018, Pakistan Navy inked a contract to acquire four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes with Turkish state-owned defense contractor ASFAT.

Two of the corvettes will be built in Turkey and the next two will be manufactured in Pakistan with an aim of transfer of technology.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here