Atalanta coach Gasperini reveals he had coronavirus

Milan

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini revealed Sunday he thought he would die as he suffered coronavirus symptoms when the Italian team played their Champions League match against Valencia in March.

Gasperini told Gazzetta Dello Sport that he was sick when Atalanta beat Valencia 4-3 behind closed doors at the Mestalla on March 10, to reach the quarter-finals with an 8-4 aggregate victory.

“The day before the Valencia game I was sick, the afternoon of the game worse. I didn’t look good on the bench,” said Gasperini.

“It was March 10th. The following two nights in Zingonia (Atalanta’s training centre) I slept little. I didn’t have a fever, but I felt shattered, like I had one of 40.

“An ambulance passed every two minutes. There is a hospital nearby. It seemed like a war zone. At night I thought: ‘if I go in there, what happens to me’? “I can’t go now, I have so many things to do … I was saying it jokingly, to lighten things. But I really thought so.” The 62-year-old Gasperini said he was never swabbed as he had not suffered from a fever, but 10 days ago serological tests confirmed he had COVID-19.

“I have antibodies, which does not mean that I am now immune,” he added. Gasperini said that four days after the Valencia game he felt the worst was over, after a workout like he hadn’t had in years and running 10km on the threadmill, but he then lost his sense of taste.—AP