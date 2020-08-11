At UN, Pakistan’s campaign to unveil India’s role in perpetrating terrorism showing results

New York

At the United Nations, the campaign launched by Pakistani delegation to counter repeated Indian attempts to link Pakistan with terrorism has started showing results.

Diplomatic observers believe that Pakistan’s campaign has clearly exposed New Dehli’s role in supporting and perpetrating terrorism against its neighbours. They said India can no longer defame Pakistan for Taliban “safe havens” especially after the United States has signed a peace agreement with the Taliban and agreed to delist them from the UN Security Council’s sanctions list.—KMS