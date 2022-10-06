At UN, Pakistan reminds India of disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir

At the United Nations, Pakistan has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-mandated “disputed territory” and its final disposition is to be determined by the Kashmiri people through a plebiscite supervised by the World Body.

This was stated by Pakistan’s delegate to the UN, Gul Qaiser Sarwani, while exercising the right to reply after the speech of the Indian representative.

Gul Qaiser Sarwani rejecting India’s claim that Jammu and Kashmir is its part, said the United Nations maps show Kashmir as a “disputed territory.” The biggest falsehood that we just heard is that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. This is a legal fiction,” the Pakistani delegate said in response to the address of the Indian envoy. Sarwani maintained that under the terms of the UN resolutions, the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir is to be determined by the Kashmiri people through a UN-supervised plebiscite. He pointed out that India had accepted these resolutions and was bound to comply with them in accordance with UN Charter’s Article 25. The Pakistani envoy said if India has any respect for international law and moral courage, it will end its reign of terror, withdraw its troops and let the Kashmiris freely decide their future in accordance with the Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan has been and will continue to highlight India’s state terrorism against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Earlier, the Indian delegate, Ms Subashashini, parroted the typical Indian mantra that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India. She made these remarks while reacting to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Akram’s statement during a debate in the UN General Assembly’s First Committee that deals with disarmament and international security matters, in which he highlighted the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK.—KMS