At threshold of DTH, PEMRA urged to grant licences to new TV channels

Zubair Qureshi

At a time when Supreme Court of Pakistan has cleared the way for DTH service in the country thus upholding the regulator’s bidding process held in November 2016 under the then Chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Absar Alam, media experts are of the view that in order to make DTH service a success, PEMRA needs to re-initiate the licensing process for new TV channels. At present, PEMRA is not granting licenses to new TV channels partially due to some unannounced ban and partially due to lengthy legal battles with the broadcasters. However, it is ideal time for the authority as the court has also empowered the Authority of the regulator to grant license to new TV channel as per PEMRA rules. DTH or Direct-To-Home enables viewers to avail service directly from the satellite through a digital box and to rearrange TV channels’ positioning according to their choice.

It may be mentioned that PEMRA one year before award of DTH licences (in 2015), had hired a Swiss consultant, M/s Digital Strategy Consulting Services Switzerland to survey the market and prepare eligibility criteria, licence template, bidding methodology, determination of base price, recommendation on number of licences to be issued and the duration of licences, etc. The Swiss consultant after surveying the market and studying the possibilities and perspectives submitted a report and drew attention of the regulatory to neighbouring India where at present, 7 DTH licensees are operating providing viewers access to around 750 TV channels. These TV channels include Pakistani TV channels too. It has also been found out that around 7 million Pakistani viewers are enjoying Indian DTH service and thus contributing to Indian economy through Indian DTH licensees’ Dubai-based frontline offices.

A rough estimate of the revenue thus transferred illegally every year to India falls between Rs 20 billion million to Rs22 billion. One purpose of launching Pakistan’s indigenous DTH services was to block that illegal money transfer and to promote and strengthen Pakistan’s own electronic media industry.

Under seasoned journalist and media expert, Absar Alam, the open bidding had turned out to be a huge success and the regulator earned around US $400 million through it. However the bid process was stayed by LHC one month later, in December, 2016 but SC on May 8, 2018 finally set aside the LHC decision thus opening the much-awaited regime for Pakistani viewers. If PEMRA doesn’t open up for new entrants, it will be quite difficult for the three successful companies— including Messrs MAG Entertainment (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Startimes Communications Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Shahzad Sky (Pvt) Ltd— that have earned the licenses for Rs5 billion each, to survive in the field. “We need another Rs5 billion to set up infrastructure, hire staff and purchase equipment,” said a representative of a company. Besides, we will be under huge pressure by the customers to expand our service and include new channels, he said, adding, PEMRA will have to take decision in that direction sooner or the later. The experts are of the view that market requirement is approximately 250 to 300 new TV channels. At present, there are only 91 TV channels out of which 88 are operational and 29 landing rights that makes a rough 117. With the launching of DTH in Pakistan the subscribers would have much more access to high quality TV channels embedded with digital features like parental control, electronic programme guide, internet and video on demand.