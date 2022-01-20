Two dead, 26 injured in Lahore blast

LAHORE – At least two persons were killed and nearly two dozens injured in an explosion in a busy market of Punjab’s capital on Thursday.

Police said that the explosive material was concealed in a shopping bag that was placed nearby motorcycles parked near Paan Mandi that is adjacent to Anarkali Bazar.

Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Usman confirmed that two people were killed and 28 others injured in the incident. He said that five injured persons are in critical condition and four are undergoing surgery.

He said that it was a “highly explosive” blast.

Videos shared on social media show a number of motorcycles and shops burning into flames while citizens are running to safe places out of fear.

The blast was powerful enough that it shattered the glasses of the nearby buildings.

Rescue teams have shifted the injured persons to nearby hospitals while security officials have cordoned off the area for investigation.

Lahore me anarkali bazar k corner pr dhamaka filhal 4 bandy zakhmi jani nuqsan ki itla nhi pic.twitter.com/8Gx3IVgFjk — Brown Elia (@Sher_Shah_Zaidi) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattah has called the bomb squad for the investigation.

Political leaders have condemned the terror incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sadness over deaths in the blast. He has also sought an initial investigation report from the Punjab government.

لاہور کے زندہ دل اور تاریخی علاقے انار کلی میں دھماکے سے قیمتی جانی نقصان پر بے حد دکھ اور افسوس ہے۔ معصوم بچےاورغریب افراد اس میں نشانہ بنے جو انتہائی قابل مذمت ہے۔جاں بحق ہونے والوں کے اہل خانہ سے دلی تعزیت کرتے ہیں۔اسلام آباد کے بعد لاہور میں دہشت گردی ملک کے لئے نیک فال نہیں! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 20, 2022

انار کلی بازار جسے پر ہجوم اور مصروف ترین علاقہ میں دھماکہ ایک نہایت افسوسناک اور تشویشناک واقعہ ہے۔ ایک بچے سمیت ۳ افراد جاں بحق اور درجنوں افراد زخمی ہو گئے۔ اللّہ ان سب پر، انکے خاندانوں پر اور پاکستان پر رحم فرمائے 🤲🏼 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 20, 2022

Shocked and sorry to hear about the blast in Lahore. Many injured and some fatally so? Three? Heart goes out to their families. https://t.co/CL0o3bFvva — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 20, 2022

This is a developing story…