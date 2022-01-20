Two dead, 26 injured in Lahore blast

By
Web desk
-
131

LAHORE – At least two persons were killed and nearly two dozens injured in an explosion in a busy market of Punjab’s capital on Thursday.

Police said that the explosive material was concealed in a shopping bag that was placed nearby motorcycles parked near Paan Mandi that is adjacent to Anarkali Bazar.

Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Usman confirmed that two people were killed and 28 others injured in the incident. He said that five injured persons are in critical condition and four are undergoing surgery.

He said that it was a “highly explosive” blast.

Videos shared on social media show a number of motorcycles and shops burning into flames while citizens are running to safe places out of fear.

The blast was powerful enough that it shattered the glasses of the nearby buildings.

Rescue teams have shifted the injured persons to nearby hospitals while security officials have cordoned off the area for investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattah has called the bomb squad for the investigation.

Political leaders have condemned the terror incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sadness over deaths in the blast. He has also sought an initial investigation report from the Punjab government.

This is a developing story…

Previous articleIHC indicts ex-GB chief justice Rana Shamim in contempt case
Next articleHasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Fawad Alam picked for ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR