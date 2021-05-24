At least five people injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA – At least five people including children were injured in a blast that occurred at Qambrani Road on Monday.

Police officials and rescue teams reached the site after receiving information about the incident.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital. The nature of the blast has not yet been determined.

Last week, seven people including three leaders of JUI-Nazriyati were killed and more than a dozen people injured after a blast ripped through Chaman a city located on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Balochistan province.

The blast targeted the vehicle of JUI-Nazriati senior vice president Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni at Boghra chowk.

The political leader had sustained serious injuries while all injured persons had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Back in March, four people including a child were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in an explosion outside Levies headquarters in the Pakistan-Afghanistan bordering town.

Officials said that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies prison.

They further said that the bodies and injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman.

